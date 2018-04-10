ALL-USA Girls Basketball First Team: Aquira DeCosta, St. Mary’s

USA TODAY High School Sports is unveiling the 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Basketball Teams as selected by Jim Halley with input from high school coaches and recruiting experts.

PLAYER PROFILE:

Name: Aquira DeCosta

School: St. Mary’s (Stockton, Calif.)

Position: Wing

Height: 6-2

College: Baylor

Details: Baylor signee averaged 18.3 points, 13.1 rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks per game. Came back from a meniscus tear her junior year.

Favorite food: I like any type of Mexican food.

My worst sport: Would probably be volleyball. Everyone says I would be good at it because of my height and my jumping ability, but I’m not good.

Making sacrifices: Starting my freshman, I’m have been commuting to school from Sacramento. Also with the Cal Stars, we practiced in the Bay Area and that was an hour and a half drive. They don’t let me drive, but they will try to let me drive when I get to Texas.

Most difficult shot attempted: Half-court shot.

Most difficult shot made: I made a tip-in but I was backward.

Secret crushes: I’m obsessed with Chris Brown and his music and Michael B. Jordan too.

Injury comeback: The process was painful. I didn’t want to let my teammates down in any way. I went to therapy every day and eventually my knee got stronger and I back on the court.

Hoop start: My dad played a little bit of basketball in high school and college. I started in sixth grade because I wanted to try something new. I was also a sprinter. I used to do the 100, 200 and the relays.

Favorite class: Right now, it’s anatomy. I like learning about the human body and things like that.

School daze: From my school, we do a lot of community service. I’ve recently done an interfaith where we went into a homeless shelter and helped out.

Favorite teacher: My favorite teacher would have to be my English teacher from freshman year, Mrs. Rosa. She still emails me, but she retired after my freshman year. She used to come to a few of my games.

Why Baylor: Their environment was different from the other schools I’ve visited. Their coach is amazing. They really care for their players.

