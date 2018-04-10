ALL-USA Girls Basketball First Team: Charli Collier, Barbers Hill

USA TODAY High School Sports is unveiling the 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Basketball Teams as selected by Jim Halley with input from high school coaches and recruiting experts.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Bob Mackey, Christ the King

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Christyn Williams, Central Arkansas Christian

MORE: FIRST TEAM | SECOND TEAM | THIRD TEAM

PLAYER PROFILE:

Name: Charli Collier

School: Barbers Hill (Mont Belvieu, Texas)

Position: Center

Height: 6-5

College: Texas

Details: Texas signee averaged 30.1 points and 11.6 rebounds, leading team to a 38-3 record. Scored 3,539 points in her career.

Favorite food: Shrimp alfredo. I love seafood.

My worst sport: I’d say golf. I go to Top Golf and I’m not too good at that.

Making sacrifices: My parents have sacrificed their time. I have a younger brother, so sometimes one parent would have to go with me and the other parent would go with my brother. Basketball takes a lot of my time as well as theirs.

Hoop start: My mom coached my Little League (basketball) team when I was younger, when I was like five. Before basketball, I played many other sports, like swimming or softball. I started to get really serious about it in the seventh grade. As I got taller, people told me that basketball would be a better fit. Ever since then, my mom and dad kept taking me to trainers, kept practicing with me and eventually I became the player I am now.

Secret entertainer crushes: Drake.

Favorite class: English. I love to write. In college, I’ll be majoring in journalism.

School daze: I’m in PAL (Peer Assistance Leadership) at school. We go around to other campuses, the elementary school and the kindergarten and help kids who need help with schoolwork or if they need help at home. We are there for them. I do that three times a week. We are role models to them. Only a few people do that in my senior class. I’m helping them and I’m helping myself be a better leader. It’s fun because we go on trips with them and stuff.

Favorite teacher: Miss (Joann) Fisher. She was my freshman year English teacher. She was awesome and was pretty cool. Before that, I didn’t like to write at all. She made English fun.

WHERE ARE THEY NOW?: Most recent ALL-USA Players of the Year

LOOKING BACK: 2016-17 ALL-USA Girls Basketball Team

PRESEASON: 2017-18 ALL-USA Preseason Girls Basketball Team