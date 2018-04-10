ALL-USA Girls Basketball First Team: Elizabeth Balogun, Hamilton Heights Christian

USA TODAY High School Sports is unveiling the 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Basketball Teams as selected by Jim Halley with input from high school coaches and recruiting experts.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Bob Mackey, Christ the King

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Christyn Williams, Central Arkansas Christian

MORE: FIRST TEAM | SECOND TEAM | THIRD TEAM

PLAYER PROFILE:

Name: Elizabeth Balogun

School: Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Chattanooga, Tenn.)

Position: Wing

Height: 6-foot

College: Georgia Tech

Details: Georgia Tech signee, from Lagos, Nigeria, averaged 17.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists. Helped her team to a runner-up finish at the GEICO High School Nationals.

Favorite food: Fried eggs and bacon. I also put in onions and a little bit of pepper.

My worst sport: Field hockey. I used to try it after practice every day.

Making sacrifices: Not having me at home is the biggest sacrifice. My dad is really close to me, so everything he needed, I was the one he would come to. I am his oldest daughter.

Most difficult shot attempted: A half-court shot when we were down by 1.

Most difficult shot made: A free throw at DICK’S Nationals last year when we were up by a point.

Secret crush: (Charlotte Hornets rookie) Malik Monk.

Hoop start: My dad was my coach. He used to coach the older guys and he was there every game I would play at home.

Favorite class: Math class.

School daze: I’m in SGA, so I get to be the cashier and I get to do all the cool stuff.

Favorite teacher: My math teacher, Mrs. (Karen) Reno.

WHERE ARE THEY NOW?: Most recent ALL-USA Players of the Year

LOOKING BACK: 2016-17 ALL-USA Girls Basketball Team

PRESEASON: 2017-18 ALL-USA Preseason Girls Basketball Team