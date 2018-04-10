ALL-USA Girls Basketball First Team: Haley Jones, Archbishop Mitty

USA TODAY High School Sports is unveiling the 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Basketball Teams as selected by Jim Halley with input from high school coaches and recruiting experts.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Bob Mackey, Christ the King

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Christyn Williams, Central Arkansas Christian

MORE: FIRST TEAM | SECOND TEAM | THIRD TEAM

PLAYER PROFILE:

Name: Haley Jones

School: Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.)

Position: Forward

Height: 6-2

College: Uncommitted

Details: The undeclared junior led her team to a 29-1 season, averaging 21.8 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Favorite food: Probably mac and cheese

My worst sport: Bowling.

Making sacrifices: The biggest sacrifice is me going so far away to high school. With me living in Santa Cruz, the commute is 45 minutes each way and my freshman and sophomore years, my parents had to drive me to and from school and practice every day.

Most difficult shot made: In middle school, the shot clock was running down and I remember throwing one over my head backward.

Entertainer crush: Michael B. Jordan.

Hoop start: I started playing organized basketball in the third grade. I grew up in the gym because my parents were always coaching. The players would just run around me and watch me run around. I think my toughest critics and my biggest supporters are Coach (Sue) Phillips and my parents and one of my first AAU coaches and probably myself.

Favorite class: This year, my favorite class is AP literature. It’s a mix of AP literature and philosophy, so we have really interesting discussions.

School daze: The most fun thing that Mitty does is we have a huge school rally. I go to the football games and basketball games and sit in the Pit, which is our big cheering section. I’m also part of the African American Student Union, so we have meetings and some outings that are fun.

Favorite teacher: Probably my freshman religion teacher, Mr. (John) Marheineke or my AP literature teacher, Mr. (Keith) Mathews. They’re both great because they’re good at getting everyone involved in their class.

