ALL-USA Girls Basketball Player of the Year: Christyn Williams, Central Arkansas Christian

PLAYER PROFILE:

Name: Christyn Williams

School: Central Arkansas Christian (North Little Rock, Ark.)

Position: Guard

Height: 5-11

College: UConn

Details: Connecticut signee led team to a 36-1 record and the 4A state title, averaging 26.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

Favorite food: I really like chicken because it can be made so many ways.

Position on family team: I would have to be the point guard because I would have to lead them to where they need to go. My family is rather tall, so I would have to be a guard.

My worst sport: I played soccer, volleyball, softball and I have golfed. I would have to say swimming.

Making sacrifices: The biggest sacrifices my parents made is allowing me to play AAU basketball. In the summer, they had to spend a lot of time away from work and home. AAU basketball is a huge sacrifice for them and I’ve played since the third grade.

Best juke: I made my friend (Tori Lasker) fall last year in a conference game and I have it on video. I did a hesitation and pulled back and she went flying. The whole crowd was “Ooooh.’ She’s one of those small little point guards who’s aggravating and is really quick.

School daze: Our high school is putting on doing high school musical plays, but that plays during state championship time, so I couldn’t be in that. However, the girls on our team are helping with the choreographing. We are helping the theater kids with the moves.

Basketball hero: Diamond DeShields, who went to North Carolina and transferred to Tennessee. I used to watch YouTube videos of players growing up and she was the one who caught my attention. I got to meet her at USA (Basketball) and she came to one of my AAU games. We’ve developed a relationship over the years.

Non-basketball hero: My sister, Timia Watson. She’s always been there for me. And of course, my parents.

Smartest player in the WNBA: Maya Moore. She’s phenomenal.

High degree of difficulty: I made a shot from the opposite free-throw line.

School ties: I’ve been at my school since the sixth grade. I just feel like I put CAC on the radar. Getting Arkansas exposed and building something here, I’ve gained a lot of respect. It’s a family here. I’ve had the greatest high school experience. If I could do that over, I wouldn’t change anything.

Secret entertainer crush: (Actor) Michael B. Jordan.

