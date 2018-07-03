ALL-USA Girls Soccer Player of the Year: Isabella D'Aquila, JSerra

The 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Soccer Teams were selected in association with TopDrawerSoccer.com based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule. Players from states that play fall, winter or spring soccer were eligible for selection.

COACH OF THE YEAR: David Wolff, Houston

PLAYER PROFILE:

Name: Isabella D’Aquila

School: JSerra (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.)

Year: Junior

College: Santa Clara

While several top club programs made the move to the newly formed US Soccer Girls Development Academy, the SoCal Blues stayed put in the ECNL.

That non-move by the Blues allowed D’Aquila, the TopDrawerSoccer Class of 2019 No. 15 prospect and youth national team member, a chance to continue her high school career, and she delivered.

The junior scored 39 goals and handed out 15 assists leading JSerra to a 22-2-3 record and a second straight CIF Southern Section Division 1 title. The team’s bid for a Southern Regional repeat was thwarted in a championship match loss to section rival Upland (Calif.).

Still, D’Aquila earned Southern Section Division I and Orange County Register Player of the Year honors for the second straight season. She also won the Gatorade National Player of the Year honors after winning on the state level. In two high school seasons, D’Aquila has scored 73 goals against some of the best high school soccer competition in the country.

D’Aquila recently was named to the US Soccer Under-17 Women’s National Team World Cup Qualifying roster, but had to be removed due to injury.

