ALL-USA High School Softball Coach of the Year: Trae Embry, Neshoba Central

TRAE EMBRY

School: Neshoba Central (Philadelphia, Miss.)

Record: 34-0

Details: Since Embry took over at Neshoba Central in 2012, the Rockets have won a state championship every season, including a dominant run to the 5A title this spring in which they allowed just nine runs for the state tournament.

That wrapped up a perfect 34-0 season, and they’ve won 55 of their last 56 games. As the wins piled up, the Rockets rose all season long in the USA TODAY Super 25 poll, including the last six weeks as the nation’s No. 1 team.

Few pitchers in the nation were as dominant this spring as Embry’s prized superstar junior Aspen Wesley. In 25 appearances and 23 starts this year, the Mississippi State commit was 23-0 with two saves, to go with nine no-hitters and one perfect game. In 143.1 innings, she struck out 316 batters, allowed just 32 hits and five earned runs for an ERA of 0.24. At the plate she also hit a career-best .421.

Earlier this month, Embry was named the National High School Coaches Association’s softball coach of the year, making him the first softball coach from the Magnolia State to receive the award.

This is Embry’s ninth fast-pitch softball state title. In the 12 years prior to Neshoba at his hometown Europa (Miss.) High, Embry won three straight state titles from 2005-07.

