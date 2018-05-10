ALL-USA Watch: Alabama golf commit Frankie Capan shoots Ariz.-record 59 to win state title

No number in golf raises one’s eyebrows more than 59. To shoot a sub-60 round over 18 holes is the golf equivalent of a baseball pitcher throwing a perfect game while also knocking in the winning run.

On Wednesday, Northwest Christian (Phoenix, Ariz.) senior golfer Frankie Capan achieved the feat in his final high school match.

After starting the day one stroke ahead of the pack at the Division III state championship, Capan proceeded to play the round of his life to run away with not only the title but an all-time record in one of the country’s most golf-friendly states.

As AzPreps365 reports, Capan posted seven birdies and a whopping three eagles in the second round held at the Omni Tucson National to score an 11-under-par 59. That brought his total in the tournament to a 14-under 129, 10 strokes ahead of the second-place golfer.

NW Christian Frankie Capan shot a course record 59 at the Tucson Omni. Won D3 Championship 70-59 129. Incredible to witness history pic.twitter.com/eb46IPYiZT — Andy Morales (@AZPreps365Andy) May 10, 2018

Even cooler? Capan’s record-setting round of 59 from the white tees on the Sonoran Course, a PGA-level track. And the Alabama signee even overcame two bogeys to run away with the record.

“I’m very happy with the record and shooting a course record is meaningful no matter what course it comes on,” Capan told AzPreps365. “It’s even more special knowing it came on the last day of my high school career.”

Per AzPreps365, Capan won the D-III championship last year as well, but not in nearly the fashion.

Take a bow, Frankie Capan. And the golf courses in and around Tuscaloosa, Ala., need to get ready. There could be some course records ripe for the taking.