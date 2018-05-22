ALL-USA Watch: Corey Rosier drives big season for Riverdale Baptist

Corey Rosier drove in 54 runs and scored 42 runs this season, meaning the senior center fielder was responsible for 31% of the offense this season for Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro, Md.), the No. 2-ranked team in the Super 25 baseball rankings.

“He’s probably more of a leadoff guy in college, but we’ve had him in the three-hole with two high on-base percentage type players hitting in front of him,” Riverdale Baptist coach Ryan Terrill said. “That’s really contributed to him having a lot of RBI. As a high school hitter, Corey does real well at hitting velocity. He has quick hands and at 190 pounds, he’s deceptively strong.”

Rosier also hit .419 with eight homers this season for the Warriors, including three grand slams and had 21 steals in as many attempts.

“I started out hitting the ball really hard and driving in a lot of runs,” Rosier said. “It all came together because there were guys working hard to get on base in front of me. The brotherhood we had on this team was special.”

The Warriors (32-1) finished the season by winning 26 consecutive games.

“If a team was going to beat us, they were really going to have to get us,” Rosier said. “We focused on not getting too low or too high throughout the season.”

When Rosier transferred to Riverdale Baptist two seasons ago from Southern Maryland Christian Academy (White Plains, Md.), he initially came to the Warriors as a catcher, but with his speed and athleticism, he’s adapted well to center field. He said he’s run the 60 in 6.4 seconds, but usually averages the distance in 6.6.

“He’s very athletic,” Terrill said. “He’s played center field, a little bit of first base and obviously as athletic as he is, you could put him anywhere on the diamond.”

Well, almost everywhere.

“We gave him an inning on the mound,” Terrill said. “That didn’t go so well for him. He loves to play and just wants to help the team wherever he can.”

Rosier has commited to Chipola College in Marianna, Fla., which won the national junior college title last season. He also saw some attention from major league scouts this season, so a pro career isn’t out of the question.

“Last year, we had a player (Harold Cortijo) go to the Yankees in the 14th round, so there were scouts around and I think that’s why they started to recognize me. In the fall, I had a scout who told me I had a little gut and needed to lose a few pounds to get a little quicker. Other than that, they just told me to keep working hard and to keep developing.”