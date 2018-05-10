ALL-USA Watch: Eastlake (El Paso, Texas) star Kasey Flores leads the nation in home runs, RBIs

Ever since she started playing softball at the age of five, Kasey Flores has been a hard-hitting, aggressive hitter.

That aggressive approach to batting allowed her to be one of the top power hitters anywhere in the country. This year’s eye-popping 29 home runs and 92 RBIs are tops in the nation according to Maxpreps, which is a website dedicated to posting high school results, stats and rosters.

“I don’t go out and try to hit home runs, I just want to do what I can to help the team win,” Flores said. “But having hit 29 homers this year has been fun and I’d like to get to 30.”

Flores has hit 74 home runs during her career at Eastlake with the potential for more as the Falcons continue play in the Class 5A state softball playoffs. On Friday and Saturday in Fort Stockton, the Falcons will face off with Lubbock Coronado in the regional quarterfinals.

While her her numbers which include 280 career RBIs, have been impressive throughout her high school career, Flores’ team first attitude shines through it all.

“The team bond is what I really like on this team and through my four years here, it’s about building relationships and going through the process with my teammates,” Flores said.

Flores, who has helped the Falcons to back-to-back area round championships, also credits her late father Hector with getting her started in the sport and with helping make her the player she is today. Her father died while she was in eighth grade.

“I still think of my dad, he’s with me every day,” Flores said. “He helped me become the player I am today.”

