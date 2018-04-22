USA Today Sports

ALL-USA Watch: Future UNC lax teammates Brian Cameron, Will Bowen square off in Boston

Photo: Br. Ralph Lebel

ALL-USA Watch

In what was one of the most intriguing matchups of this weekend’s slate of high school lacrosse games across the East Coast, ALL-USA Preseason Boys Lacrosse Team selections Will Bowen of Boston College High (Mass.) and Brian Cameron of Bishop Guertin (Nashua, N.H.) had themselves quite a duel.

Cameron’s Cardinals came to Boston on Saturday afternoon and asserted themselves fairly quickly, at one point holding a six-goal lead over the Eagles as they cruised to a 12-9 win.

Bowen, a two-time All-American at defense, and Cameron, a returning All-American at attack, will be teammates next year at the University of North Carolina. And against one of the nation’s premier man-to-man defenders, Cameron was unable to find the back of the net, though he did register four assists. Bowen, meanwhile, scooped up four groundballs.

We might want to keep an eye on Cameron’s younger brother, sophomore Sean, as well. The Maryland commit has s a heavy shot, evidently:

