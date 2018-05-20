ALL-USA Watch: Lanae-Tava Thomas wins pentathlon as Rush-Henrietta (N.Y.) sweeps Monroe County championships

The girls Monroe County Track and Field Championships turned into another runaway win for Rush-Henrietta, with senior Lanae-Tava Thomas’ contribution to the team’s scoring coming in the pentathlon.

Rush-Henrietta’s 172.33 points Saturday at The College of Brockport were 124.33 more than runner-up Fairport.

Thomas, a Preseason ALL-USA Track and Field selection, is one of the top high school sprinters in the country, but the University of Southern California recruit won the Monroe County pentathlon championship with 3,085 points, the season’s highest score in Section V.

Rush-Henrietta swept the first three positions of the 100 meters. Sophomore Jaelyn Davis placed first in 12.83 seconds, followed by senior Stephanie Hyde (12.94) and freshman Oumou Donzo (13.14).

