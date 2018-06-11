ALL-USA Watch: Lanae-Tava Thomas wins seven titles in final state track and field meet

CICERO, N.Y. — The grand finale for the star of the high school track and field state championships was a busy day, and once again full of first-place medals.

Rush-Henrietta senior Lanae-Tava Thomas said she lost count of the number of times she was on the track at Cicero-North Syracuse High by the end of the two-day meet Saturday.

“I don’t remember, but it was a lot,” Thomas said. “I was very tired.”

You can certainly see why, after winning seven championship races, including relays, and a second-place in another during the weekend.

Thomas on her own, won both the Federation and New York State Public High School Athletic Association state finals in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes. She set the Section V 100 record at 11.65 along the way on Saturday.

Thomas ran the anchor leg for Rush-Henrietta’s 400 relay on both days, breaking the Section V record each time with Jaelyn Davis, Stephanie Nwachi and Oumou Donzo. The record Davis, Nwachi, Donzo and Thomas already owned is down to 46.61.

“The week has been nice,” Thomas said. “It was nice to come out here and just do our best. We had some (personal records) and that was really nice.

“We accomplished a lot of goals.”

Read the rest of the story in the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle