ALL-USA Watch: Mike Vasil to miss 2-3 weeks with arm injury

Boston College High (Boston) senior righthander Mike Vasil is expected to miss at least the next two to three weeks of the season, after leaving early in Monday’s loss to Xaverian Brothers (Westwood, Mass.) with an injury on his throwing arm.

Vasil — a 2018 ALL-USA Preseason Baseball Team selection, projected by many to be a first-round MLB draft pick in June — clutched his right arm in pain after surrendering a bases-clearing triple in the top of the second inning. He was credited with four strikeouts and five earned runs allowed, as the Eagles lost 7-3.

BC High head coach Norm Walsh said the trouble for Vasil, a University of Virginia commit, started during his pregame bullpen session.

“I asked him later and he said, ‘Yeah, I felt a twinge’,” Walsh said. “If he had told me that, I would have sat him. I think he thought, from my conversation with him, that it was going to work itself out — it was tight, and it was going to work itself out.

“Obviously, it didn’t work itself out. Hopefully the MRI is negative. The training staff thinks it’s just a strain, so I’m hoping that’s it.”

Vasil came on in relief Saturday for the Eagles against rival Braintree (Mass.), picking up the save in a 2-1 win. He also plays in the field, and swings a good bat, but Walsh says he may have to reconsider those roles now.

As for a return, Walsh said it will be “a slow process.”

“We’re certainly not going to rush him back,” Walsh said. “Obviously there’s something there that aggravated and caused a strain, so we’re going to have to back off I think and just take it slow. There’s an awful lot at stake here, so we don’t want to sacrifice that to win some high school baseball games, that’s for sure.”