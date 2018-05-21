ALL-USA Watch: MLB scouts paying attention as Minnesota righthander Dylan TeBrake extends hitless streak

COLD SPRING, Minn. — It was a little bit more than your garden variety non-conference game Saturday for the Rocori baseball team.

The Spartans beat Holy Angels Academy, 7-0. Dylan Tebrake, the Creighton University recruit, threw a no-hitter.

The senior right-hander was pulled in the sixth inning Tuesday with a no-hitter going against St. Cloud Apollo after 75 pitches, head coach Jeff Illies said.

That was because Illies had been in contact with pro scouts who wanted to see Tebrake throw Saturday. Needless to say, they got a good good show.

“He throws hard and he threw strikes,” Illies said. “He’s always ahead in the count. He never walks anyone.”

It also was Illies’ 200th career victory.

“I didn’t know,” Illies said. “Some of the kids told me about it on the bus.”

Illies replaced Kurt Langer as head coach when Langer died suddenly 12 years ago. The anniversary of that death was Saturday.

“It’s eerie,” Illies said.

Illies credited his assistants, John Czech, Boog Rausch and Sean Terres, for his program’s success. He also mentioned Russ Huls, who is not a full-time pitching coach this season after being at Illies’ side throughout his tenure.

“Obviously, they’re a big reason why we’ve been successful,” Illies said.

Tebrake has thrown 17 consecutive hit-less innings. He has 30 strikeouts and four walks in three appearances, including one against St. Cloud Tech.