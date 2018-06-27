Illinois softball coach killed in apparent hit-and-run on rural road

A softball coach at a suburban Chicago school was struck and killed in an apparent hit-and-run accident, leaving her community behind to grieve their sudden loss.

As reported by The Beacon News and Daily Southtown, both imprints of the Chicago Tribune, 26-year-old Oswego softball coach Amanda Stanton was killed during a hit-and-run accident as she walked along the side of a roadway. According to the Beacon News, it’s believed that she was struck by a gray Chrysler Pacifica with a model year between 2004-2006.

Small memorial for 26yo Amanda Stanton who was killed in a hit and run this weekend. She was the Oswego HS Softball coach, police still investigating the circumstances @fox32news pic.twitter.com/oRDPJYJE1A — Elizabeth Matthews (@ElizabethFox32) June 25, 2018

While there remain no solid leads about who may have struck Stanton, there is also no bound on the grief felt by both the softball and school community she left behind too soon.

“The softball community is hurting,” one of Stanton’s high school teammates turned assistant coaches, Kayleigh Bertram, told the Daily Southtown. “The team is processing this in the best way they know how. (Monday) was an opportunity to come together as a family, which is something Amanda always wanted us to do.

“Amanda was very compassionate, energetic and patient as a coach. She taught the girls how to love and respect the game. It was an absolute honor to share those moments with her.”

Stanton was a math interventionist at Jefferson Junior High School in Naperville, per the Beacon News, though her most clear-cut and measurable impact came in leading the Oswego softball team back from its proverbial ashes. Per the Daily Southtown, the Stanton-led Oswego softball team piloted a 20-10 record in 2017 that marked its most wins in 30 years.

If that was some accomplishment, those who knew Stanton’s lifestyle best insist that it was perfectly fitting for the young coach.

“Amanda changed the culture of the program,” Oswego athletic director Darren Howard told the Daily Southtown. “She put together a tremendous staff. She did all of the things you would want a teacher and a coach to do. She did it all, and she was only 26.

“This would have been a Hall of Fame coach, there is no doubt in my mind.”