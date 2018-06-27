USA Today Sports

ALL-USA Boys Soccer: Second Team

Photo: Tom Honan

ALL-USA Boys Soccer: Second Team

ALL-USA

ALL-USA Boys Soccer: Second Team

The American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Soccer Teams were selected by TopDrawerSoccer.com based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule. Players from states that play fall, winter or spring soccer were eligible for selection.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Carter Clemmensen, Brophy Prep

COACH OF THE YEAR: Vincenzo Cox, Alief Elsik

MORE: First Team | Second Team | Third Team

PRESEASON: ALL-USA Preseason Boys Soccer Team

LOOKBACK: 2016-17 ALL-USA Boys Soccer Teams

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ALL-USA

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2IrtTDH
ALL-USA Boys Soccer: Second Team

Meet the ALL-USA Boys Soccer Second Team

I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.