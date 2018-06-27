ALL-USA Boys Soccer: Second Team

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | June 27, 2018
The American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Soccer Teams were selected by TopDrawerSoccer.com based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule. Players from states that play fall, winter or spring soccer were eligible for selection.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Carter Clemmensen, Brophy Prep
COACH OF THE YEAR: Vincenzo Cox, Alief Elsik
