ALL-USA Girls Basketball coach, player of the year presented with their trophies

Christ the King (Middle Village, N.Y.) coach Bob Mackey, who was honored Tuesday as the American Family Insurance ALL-USA girls basketball Coach of the Year and Central Arkansas Christian (North Little Rock, Ark.) player Christyn Williams, who was named the ALL-USA girls basketball Player of the Year, were recently presented with trophies for their awards.

Mackey was honored at his high school during the GEICO High School Nationals while Williams was honored during the first half of the Jordan Brand Classic in Brooklyn on Sunday.

Mackey, a longtime coach at Christ the King, won his 25th Catholic school state title this past season and won the ALL-USA Coach award for the third time.

Williams, a Connecticut signee, led her team to a 36-1 record and the 4A state title, averaging 26.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game.