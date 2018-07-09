By: USA TODAY High School Sports | July 9, 2018
USA TODAY High School Sports presents the 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Lacrosse Second Team. The honorees were selected based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.
Player of the Year: Hannah Mardiney, Notre Dame Prep
Coach of the Year: Mac Ford, Notre Dame Prep
MORE: First Team | Second Team | Third Team
