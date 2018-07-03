ALL-USA Girls Soccer Coach of the Year: David Wolff, Houston

The 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Soccer Teams were selected in association with TopDrawerSoccer.com based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule. Players from states that play fall, winter or spring soccer were eligible for selection.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Isabella D’Aquila, JSerra

MORE: First Team | Second Team | Third Team

COACH PROFILE:

Name: David Wolff

School: Houston (Germantown, Tenn.)

It’s been an amazing four-year run for the girls soccer program at Houston.

But coach David Wolff doesn’t look at it that way. He said its the winning culture that blends one class into another and has kept Houston striving for greater success as the years click by.

Wolff, who also coaches the school’s highly successful boys program during the spring, guided the girls program to a 25-0 showing last fall to earn ALL-USA Coach of the Year honors.

Over the past four years, Houston is 85-2-4 with two state titles and a state runner-up finish. Wolff has an all-time girls coaching record of 358-65-40 between stops at Houston and Ridgeway (Memphis, Tenn.). He is 198-15-10 at Houston, but even more staggering is the program’s 183-9-9 record and five state titles since 2009, his second year with the program.

“It’s all about culture,” he said. “We’re lucky enough to have people who want to be at Houston and want to be part of this culture. … In the last four years, it’s been about competing on the national (high school) level, and when that happens the state becomes easier.”

Wolff has nearly 25 years of high school coaching and has guided teams to 12 state titles. His all-time boys coaching record is 325-96-49, and with 683 combined wins, he is well within reach of No. 700 this fall as the Houston girls return returns nine starters from last year’s 25-0 team.

POLL: Who should be ALL-USA Girls Soccer POY

PRESEASON: ALL-USA Preseason Girls Soccer

LOOKBACK: 2015-16 ALL-USA Girls Soccer Team