ALL-USA High School Softball Player of the Year: Montana Fouts, East Carter

PLAYER PROFILE:

MONTANA FOUTS

Position: Utility

School: East Carter (Grayson, KY)

Year: Senior

College: Alabama



The Crimson Tide commit is a two-time Gatorade Player of the Year and ALL-USA selection.

She walked away with a perfect record this season, leading the team to complete the season 34-0 overall (6-0 District).

Fouts has been crushing national averages with not only her wins but also the 0.07 ERA, 383 total strikeouts, and kept her opponents to a .073 batting average.

She had 11 no-hitters and seven perfect games, only allowing 43 hits with 17 walks this season.

At the plate, Fouts helps herself by maintaining a .584 batting average, 18 doubles, eight home runs, 42 runs scored, 57 RBI, and a 1.078 slugging percentage.

