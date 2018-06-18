ALL-USA High School Softball Player of the Year: Montana Fouts, East Carter

The 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA High School Softball Team was selected by Fastpitch News based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Trae Embry, Neshoba Central
MORE: First Team | Second Team | Third Team
PLAYER PROFILE:
MONTANA FOUTS
Position: Utility
School: East Carter (Grayson, KY)
Year: Senior
College: Alabama
The Crimson Tide commit is a two-time Gatorade Player of the Year and ALL-USA selection.
She walked away with a perfect record this season, leading the team to complete the season 34-0 overall (6-0 District).
Fouts has been crushing national averages with not only her wins but also the 0.07 ERA, 383 total strikeouts, and kept her opponents to a .073 batting average.
She had 11 no-hitters and seven perfect games, only allowing 43 hits with 17 walks this season.
At the plate, Fouts helps herself by maintaining a .584 batting average, 18 doubles, eight home runs, 42 runs scored, 57 RBI, and a 1.078 slugging percentage.
PRESEASON: ALL-USA Preseason Softball Team