ALL-USA High School Softball: Third Team

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | June 18, 2018
The 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA High School Softball Team was selected by Fastpitch News based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Montana Fouts, East Carter
COACH OF THE YEAR: Trae Embry, Neshoba Central
MORE: First Team | Second Team
PRESEASON: ALL-USA Preseason Softball Team
