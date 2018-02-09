Amira Collins achieves dream of becoming McDonald's All American

USA Today Sports

Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.) star Amira Collins received her honorary McDonald’s All American Game jersey Friday.

Collins was honored as part of the McDonald’s Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance.

“It was a great experience,” Collins said of the ceremony. “I had all my closest friends and teammates there.”

A 6-3 Tennessee signee, Collins has had her eyes on the McDonald’s game for quite a while.

Collins with her father, Derwin, her Dream Champion. (Photo: McDAAG)

“I’ve always dreamed of this—it was my biggest dream,” Collins said. “Ever since I was little I grew up watching this game, and having that dream and having that hope and now I’m able to say, hey, I did it.”

Collins is ready to enjoy a unique experience in Atlanta this March.

“I’m looking forward to having the greatest experience and the greatest time of my life.”

Amira Collins was honored Friday at her school.

