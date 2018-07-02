Amite, La., defensive lineman Ishmael Sopsher feasting at The Opening

FRISCO, Texas — Ismael Sopsher is built like an offensive tackle, but the Amite, La., defensive tackle moves like a defensive end.

At 6-4 and 330 pounds, he was too big and too quick for most of the elite offensive lineman here during one-on-one drills Monday. The only offensive player who had any success slowing him was the equally massive Kardell Thomas (6-3 and 340 pounds) of Southern Lab (Baton Rouge, La.).

“You can’t underestimate nobody,” Sopsher said. “You want to take it one step at a time and you don’t want everybody to know your moves.”

He sidestepped a number of offensive linemen with a quick push, but on at least one occasion, he just overpowered his opponent:

“As a defensive line player, you have to react to everything,” Sopsher said. “He opened it up and I just took a shot.”

He took an unofficial visit to LSU last month and said he’s hoping to make three official visits this month.

“I’m going to try to get to Florida, I’m going to try to get to Texas and I’m trying to get back to Texas A&M,” Sopsher said.

He said he’s planning on releasing his top five by July 30, with the goal of signing in February.

“At the end of the day, my reasons (for choosing a school) will be where I’m comfortable, where I can get the best education and just overall coaching,” he said.

Most of the schools that keep in touch a lot are SEC or ACC schools, but Michigan has also shown interest, he said.

In the meantime, his goals at The Opening are simple.

“I want to finish what I started, keep dominating, keep communicating with my fellow players and keep repeating,” he said.