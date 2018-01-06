Amon-Ra St. Brown will join J.T. Daniels at Southern Cal

SAN ANTONIO — Amon-Ra St. Brown is a leader, not a follower.

With one brother, Osiris, being a freshman wide receiver at Stanford and another, Equanimeous, a junior wide receiver at Notre Dame ready to enter the NFL draft, St. Brown announced Saturday at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl that he would be choosing Southern Cal.

St. Brown joins Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) teammate J.T. Daniels, who reclassified so he could be a freshman this year for the Trojans.

St. Brown, a 6-1, 191-pound senior, is an American Family Insurance first-team selection and had 72 catches for 1,320 yards and 20 touchdowns in 13 games. He helped the Monarchs go 15-0, win a state title and clinch the Super 25 title.