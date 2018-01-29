Andrew McCutchen asks for batting practice, gets it from Pittsburgh-area pitching coach

The Pirates may have traded franchise cornerstone Andrew McCutchen to the Giants, but Pittsburgh hasn’t forgotten it’s longtime star. That much became obvious Friday, when McCutchen needed someone to throw him batting practice and a Pittsburgh-area high school pitching coach was all too happy to oblige.

As reported by Bay Area NBC affiliate KNTV, North Allegheny High School pitching coach Sean Holliday responded to a Tweet sent by McCutchen, offering to throw him pitches if he could make it to North Allegheny. He could, and he did.

I’m at North Allegheny HS right now. Come on up. I throw bp for a living — Sean Holliday (@CoachSeanTCT) January 26, 2018

The result was a batting practice for McCutchen and a photo op of a lifetime for Holliday’s seniors, who apparently gathered for an out of season senior practice.

The entire incident was a reminder of just how perfectly McCutchen meshed with the community. He was a superstar who was all too happy to be one of the people, a perennial All-Star (or All-Star contender) who appreciated what the Pirates did in selecting him and wanted the best for the community, his fans and the franchise.

Now that the franchise has decided what is best for all is for McCutchen to play in San Francisco, he’s heading West willingly, though something tells us there is at least a bit of wistful regret on the star’s part that he won’t get to stay in Pittsburgh.

A big thanks to @CoachSeanTCT @NA_baseball2017 for helping a brotha out by throwing me some bp! Nice chatting it up w/ the Seniors as well. pic.twitter.com/e3cYGWo6uf — andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) January 26, 2018

The actions of Holliday and his team make it pretty clear just how Pittsburgh as a whole feels about McCutchen.