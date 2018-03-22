IMG star Anfernee Simons to enter NBA draft

IMG Academy star Anfernee Simons told ESPN Thursday that he will skip college and enter the NBA draft.

“After discussing the matter with my parents, I have decided to forgo the opportunity to play in the NCAA and to instead enter the NBA draft,” Simons told ESPN. “I am very thankful for the support I received at IMG Academy and from the NCAA coaches who recruited me. I am ready and excited to pursue my dream of playing in the NBA.”

Simons was a one-time Louisville commit that reopened his recruitment following the pay-for-play scandal that led to Rick Pitino’s firing.

Since Simons is a year removed from his high school graduation—he played at IMG as a fifth-year student—he’s eligible for the 2018 draft.

Back in January, Simons told USA TODAY High School Sports that he was planning to test the NBA draft waters.

“I’m probably going to wait until the last signing period to decide if I’m gonna keep if I’m gonna keep my name in or go to college,” he said. “Someone told me about it, after that I told my parents maybe this is a good idea. Really I’m just trying to get better every day.”

Since decommitting from Louisville, Simons had been recruited by Tennessee, NC State, Florida, South Carolina and others.