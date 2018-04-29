Reese has dominant effort to lead Future Stars in Capital Classic girls game

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Angel Reese was a one-girl cleanup crew Saturday night to lead the United States Future Stars to a 115-80 defeat of the Capital All-Stars at the 45th Capital Classic at St. John’s College High (Washington, D.C.).

Reese, a sophomore at St. Frances (Baltimore, Md.), had 22 points and 19 rebounds, with many of her points coming on her own putbacks.

“I did everything that I usually do, rebound and if I get a block, I’ll push the ball and attack the basket,” Reese said. “I missed a few layups that I should have made, but I did put them back.”

While Reese was the winning team’s MVP, Bishop McNamara (Forestville, Md.) junior wing Jakia Brown-Turner was the leading scorer for the Future Stars with 24 points.

Future Stars point guard Paige Bueckers from Hopkins (Minnetonka, Minn.) was the crowd favorite. She had so many no-look and behind-the-back passes, that when she went down on a break and started to wrap the ball behind her back, the defender reacted and Bueckers brought it back around for a nearly uncontested layup.

“I tried to put a show on for the crowd — that’s why they were here, to see a bunch of great players coming to play together,” Bueckers said. “We wanted to win, that was the first goal, but the second goal was to put on a show for the crowd.”

Only a sophomore, Buecker was her state’s player of the year. One reason she came to the game is she and Future Stars teammate Azzi Fudd of St. John’s are friends from playing for the USA Basketball U16 team last summer.

“I just want to say thanks for (St. John’s coaches) Jonathan Scribner and Tim Fudd for inviting me out here,” Bueckers said. “This is the first all-star game I’ve been a part of and it was really fun. Obviously, Azzi is one of my closest friends so staying at her house was a lot of fun. I tried to warn the other players that sometimes my passes are out of the blue. The Hopkins players are used to that.”

The MVP of the Capital All-Stars, who were all seniors, was guard Nia Clouden, also from St. Frances. Clouden, who has signed with Michigan State, finished with 15 points.

At one point, the much-shorter Clouden wrestled a ball from her St. Frances teammate and Reese smiled and tousled her hair.

“Two St. Frances girls from Baltimore, doing our thing and playing our game,” Reese said.

The Future Stars led 50-39 at the half as Reese had 13 points and nine rebounds.

The Capital All-Stars were led in the first half by Morgan State signee Ashia McCalla, a guard from Eleanor Roosevelt (Greenbelt, Md.) with seven points and Bishop O’Connell (Arlington, Va.) guard Brie Perpignon, an Elon College signee, with six, both on three-pointers.