Musician to 14-year-old football recruit: 'Don't go to Alabama'

One musician has a message for Louisville 14-year-old football prospect Kiyaunta Goodwin: “Don’t you go to Alabama.”

During an appearance on a Nashville radio station, singer-songwriter Angie Keilhauser penned a tune to the future Holy Cross Cougar, begging him to pick anybody but the Crimson Tide.

Goodwin, who just finished middle school at Olmstead Academy North, already has 10 scholarship offers for football, including from Alabama and it’s head coach, Nick Saban. Louisville, Kentucky, Florida State, LSU and Tennessee have also offered scholarships.

Keilhauser, a country musician, is best known for her appearance on Season 10 of The Voice. Here’s an excerpt from her riff:

“You talked to UGA (Georgia) and you talked to Tennessee. You could go anywhere, but I’m begging you please: Kiyaunta, don’t go to Alabama. Coach Saban don’t really care about you. That Crimson Tide is filled with Crimson lies. A man like you in a place like that, it just ain’t right. You could go to Florida or even Louisiana. Maybe start a band and skip it altogether. But, Kiyaunta, don’t you go to Alabama.”

Goodwin has told the Courier Journal that he’s nowhere close to making a decision about his college football future.

But he still appreciated the song, as he shared it on Twitter with the “Rolling on the floor laughing” emoji.

