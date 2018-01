A 26-year-old JV basketball coach in Idaho has been arrested and charged with felony sexual battery after police say she engaged in a sexual relationship with a male student.

Ann Kuroki, a basketball coach at Gooding High School, was arrested Friday after police were notified that she and a student were in a relationship, KMVT reports.

According to the report, Kuroki was fired Thursday morning, and the school district is conducting its own investigation.

She’s set to be arraigned Monday.