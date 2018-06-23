Another power program enters the picture for five-star 2019 guard D.J. Carton

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — There were two sides to D.J. Carton at the annual Justin Sharp Memorial Shootout on Friday.

First, he showed off the explosive athleticism that helped him gain a fifth star this spring, rising up for several highlight dunks in Bettendorf’s opening game versus Rock Falls.

D.J. Carton (@DJCarton) reminding everyone of his five-star athleticism in the second half. Head fakes, blows by, soars over block attempt for one-handed flush. Makes it look easy. pic.twitter.com/VJ4Xki0CNh — Matthew Bain (@MatthewBain_) June 22, 2018

At the same time, Carton also showed the humility and self-awareness that made him an easy pick for the U18 National Team Trials and NBPA Top 100 Camp. On one fastbreak in the second half, Carton whizzed a pass beyond his teammate’s reach.

“That’s on me, Carter,” he immediately yelled as he jogged back on defense. “My bad.”

An elite athlete with a team-first attitude. It’s not the most common combination.

And it’s why more and more colleges continue to enter his recruitment.

Wichita State is the latest power program to express interest in Carton, he said. The Shockers reached out to him and his coaches this week.

Duke and North Carolina haven’t contacted Carton, but they’ve told people within his circle that they’ll watch him play during the July evaluation periods. Kansas head coach Bill Self has remained in contact with and recruited Carton since coaching him at the U18 National Team Trials.

