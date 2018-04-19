Another three four-star day, with Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M the winners

The top Class of 2019 football recruits continue to make early decisions and announcements, with three more four-star prospects taking themselves off the board on Wednesday.

Among the trio, new Texas A&M defensive tackle DeMarvin Leal, a 6-foot-4, 280 pound defensive tackle, is the pick of the litter. Leal stars for Converse Judson (Texas) in suburban San Antonio, and picked Texas A&M ahead of 20 other scholarship offers, including Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Penn State and even in-state archrival Texas.

Texas A&M was the only school Leal visited, and his choice of the Aggies rather than the Longhorns was a significant victory for new Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher.

Meanwhile, Ohio State added their second four-star recruit of the week in Steele Chambers, a Georgia native who turned his back on Kirby Smart and the UGA coaching staff to instead join Urban Meyer in Columbus. An athlete prospect, Chambers’ commitment is a major coup for Meyer, who last year earned a commitment from Georgia native Emory Jones until he eventually backed out in favor of a future at Florida. The Buckeyes will obviously hope that isn’t the path taken for a second year in a row with an elite prospect.

Finally, Oklahoma added to its depth of talent with the commitment of Jonathan Perkins, a four-star linebacker who comes all the way from California. The 6-foot-1, 207-pounder plays for Cajon High in San Bernadino and is considered one of the top-20 linebacker recruits in the Class of 2019.

Naturally, none of these players are guaranteed success stories when they eventually break through with their college choices. Still, they’re helping making their colleges more attractive to other recruits. It’s a virtuous circle and tends to raise the level of every program that comes with it, as the new recruits reach out to their counterparts.