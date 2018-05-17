Volunteer coach accused of raping, stabbing 14-year-old student

Former volunteer coach and manager Apolonio Blea was charged Wednesday after police say he raped and stabbed a 14-year-old girl.

Blea coached basketball at both Pecos Middle School and was a manager for the team at Mora High School in New Mexico.

Police say Blea and the girl had a relationship for several months, dating back to 2016. He allegedly forced her to send him nude pictures, and at some point in the relationship raped her.

An arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the Sante Fe New Mexican and the Albuquerque Journal provides chilling details of Blea’s alleged behavior. The girl told investigators that she began sneaking out of her house to meet with the coach in 2016, and at various times Blea demanded to see her phone to review her text messages.

At one point, the girl admitted she had deleted a text that said Blea had been acting “psycho” and he threw her phone against the wall before going into the bathroom and cutting himself with a steak knife.

“Apolonio pushed (the girl) on the floor, got on top of her, and began hitting her head against the floor,” the affidavit says. “(The girl) said she was screaming and he told her to shut up because someone was going to hear her.”

According to the affidavit, Blea then banged her head against a wall and stabbed her in the leg.

“Apolonio told her, ‘I don’t care, I hope you die anyway,’” the affidavit says. “‘If you’re going to die, go die at your house, because I don’t want them to find you here. If you’re going to kill yourself, go kill yourself at your house.’”

The girl also told police that the two exchanged sexually explicit photos, three of which were discovered by investigators in February of this year.

Blea is charged with one count of criminal sexual penetration of a child between 13 and 18 by force or coercion, a count of criminal sexual communication with a child and a count of aggravated battery.

This is the second time in recent weeks a coach in the area has been arrested for alleged sex crimes. In April, Pecos High assistant basketball coach Dominick Baca was arrested and accused of having sex with two female students.