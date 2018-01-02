Archbishop Mitty takes top spot in Super 25 girls rankings, Holy Innocents lead six new teams

Archbishop Mitty (San Jose) rode a strong performance in the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix to take over the top spot in the Super 25 girls basketball rankings.

The Monarchs (12-0) were previously ranked No. 7, but in the TOC, knocked off three Super 25 teams: Haley Jones had 22 points and 10 rebounds in a 57-50 defeat of then-No. 4 St. Mary’s (Stockton) in the championship. Karisma Ortiz had 18 points in a 64-50 defeat of then-No. 1 Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) in the Nike TOC. Nicole Blakes had 22 points in a 57-49 defeat of then-No. 3 St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) in the Nike TOC.

No. 13 Holy Innocents Episcopal (Atlanta) leads a group of six new teams. The Golden Bears’ Kailyn Hubbard was the MVP in a 58-35 defeat of Cherokee (Canton) in the championship of the Deep South Classic in Snellville.

The other new teams: No. 17 Manasquan, N.J.; No. 20 Princess Anne, Virginia Beach; No. 21 Eastview (Apple Valley, Minn.); No. 23 Rock Creek Christian (Upper Marlboro, Md.) and No. 24 Newton South (Newton, Mass.).