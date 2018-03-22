At 16, Destin Julian suffered a seizure following a head-to-head blow during a high school football game. The injury put him in the hospital, and Julian never played again.

According to our partners at the Detroit Free Press, Julian and his parents are now, more than two years later, suing Hamady High School football coach Gary Lee and the Westwood Heights School District near Flint.

“Two days earlier, he had suffered a similar helmet-to-helmet injury at practice, his family says, but his coach allegedly discouraged him from seeing a doctor and encouraged him to play in the homecoming game,” according to Tresa Baldas of the Detroit Free Press.

Julian told the Free Press that Lee “fostered a climate of fear and intimidation.”

The lawsuit begs the question: Are high school coaches liable for sports-related concussions?

Our conclusion: Yes, to an extent.

According to the Michigan High School Athletic Association, it’s up to each individual school to determine liability.

However, all coaches are required to be trained and versed in how to recognize a concussion, but that training is only required to happen every three years, per Michigan law. Schools are also required to provide information to students and parents on signs and symptoms of a concussion.

Before students can participate in sports each year, they are required to get a physical in which students are given a brief check-up. The MHSAA provides this form to schools and physicians, but it is not required that they fill out that specific form.

In the fine print, this form requires parents to acknowledge that MHSAA holds no liability, but schools are not included in that waiver.

“Some schools will use different forms, just because it happens to be more convenient for them,” said John Johnson MHSAA’s director of broadcast properties by phone.

According to their website, Hamady High utilizes the form, but Westwood Heights’ superintendent, Peter Toal, did not confirm what other forms their district uses.

Johnson said the association has no way of keeping track of which schools utilize their form, but said many schools do — based on how many forms they print each year.