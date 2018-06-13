Texas baseball teams get a Super 25 bump with state titles

Argyle, Texas, which finished the season 37-0, moved up a spot to No. 2 in the latest Super 25 baseball rankings by winning its state title.

Bryson Hudgens threw a two-hitter and drove in two runs to lead the Eagles to a 5-0 defeat of Sweeny in the 4A state championship. Hayden Clearman went 3-for-4 with three runs and three RBI and Alex Gonzales was 3-for-4 with four RBI in a 14-4 defeat of Jasper (Plano) in the 4A state semifinals. The Eagles are only the fourth unbeaten state champion in UIL history.

Southlake Carroll (Southlake, Texas) moved up eights spots to No. 15 as the Dragons (35-6) won the 6A state title. Kyle Warden scattered six hits in a 7-2 defeat of Reagan (San Antonio) in the 6A state championship and Jorge Figueroa hit a two-run double and Nicco Cole threw a three-hitter in a 3-1 defeat of The Woodlands in a 6A state semifinal.

There are two new teams in the Super 25 rankings, led by No. 20 American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.). The Patriots (24-4) defeated seven state champions from three states. The other new team is No. 25 Plainfield North (Plainfield, Ill.) which finished 27-9-1 as Brady Miller homered in a 4-3 defeat of Huntley in the 4A state championship.