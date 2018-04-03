It took four years, but Arike Ogunbowale got revenge on Geno Auriemma for his HS subtweet

When new Notre Dame hero Arike Ogunbowale was a high school senior, she made an announcement on Twitter about the five schools she would decide between when making her collegiate selection. The move was (and still is) fairly common, and the method to announce it was pretty straightforward as well.

That didn’t mean legendary UConn coach Geno Auriemma took it well. Whether he was actively recruiting Ogunbowale or not (and we may never know the truth behind that), Auriemma, whose account has since been deleted but had a verified account in the past, responded to Ogunbowale’s top-five announcement within 15 minutes on Twitter, apparently offering up the following salvo (as captured in memoriam by Travis Wilson of Wisconsin Sports Net).

On July 13, 2014 at 6:06 pm, Arike Ogunbowale tweeted her final five colleges she was considering. UCONN was not included on her list. 14 minutes later, Geno Auriemma tweeted. Arike gets the last laugh. pic.twitter.com/RGH6RIUJ5S — Travis Wilson (@travisWSN) March 31, 2018

Auriemma’s response was pithy, caustic and utterly unnecessary. Four years later, Ogunbowale got her revenge, drilling an overtime game-winner to eliminate UConn and send the Fighting Irish on to the national title game, where Ogunbowale won it on a final shot again.

“There’s nothing you can say to a college kid after experiencing this two years in a row that’s going to make them feel any better about, you know,” Auriemma told the media after UConn’s loss to Notre Dame. “We had an amazing run for five months. That’s just the way it is. One weekend in March gets to decide your season.”

One weekend in March … and perhaps a Tweet four years earlier.