Arizona baseball coach J.T. Neal hospitalized after being struck in face by line drive

Florence (Ariz.) High head baseball coach J.T. Neal was hospitalized after being struck in the face by a line drive in the first inning at Globe on Tuesday.

Globe was batting when Neal standing near the dugout was hit by the line drive, Florence Athletic Director Shawn Cluff said.

Cluff said that Neal was taken by ambulance to a Globe hospital, before he was transported to Chandler Regional Medical Center, where he underwent surgery for multiple fractures in his face Tuesday night.

“He had a couple of plates and screws put in,” Cluff said.

Cluff said that Neal was told by doctors that he is expected to make a full recovery. But it is unknown whether he will return to his team this season.

Florence has Senior Night on Monday, before beginning the 3A state tournament on May 4. Florence has clinched the Central Region championship at 9-0. It is 19-7 overall.

“He was wanting to get back out there (Wednesday),” Cluff said. “He could be released from the hospital today (Thursday).”

Florence beat Globe 11-4 and Queen Creek American Leadership 8-4 with assistant Rick Romero filling in for Neal.

