Arizona Cardinals coach Steve Wilks writes letter to high school coach's widow

When Carri Thompson went to the mailbox Saturday, she didn’t expect to pull out a letter from the Arizona Cardinals.

It was a condolence letter from head coach Steve Wilks, who is in his first year with the Cardinals.

Wilks was moved to write Thompson after reading about her husband’s recent death.

Mike Thompson, who was involved in Pop Warner Football for 18 years and was assisting Jeremy Hathcock’s Mesa Desert Ridge School football program, died suddenly on May 10 after a medical emergency. He was 51.

Carri Thompson sent a photo copy of the letter to azcentral sports.

Wilkes, addressing the letter to Mrs. Thompson, wrote:

“On behalf of all of us at the Arizona Cardinals, please accept our most sincere and heartfelt condolences on your husband’s passing.

“I did not have the pleasure of knowing Mike but feel as if I did after reading of his dedication to the sport of football as a coach at the Pop Warner and high school levels.

“We share in your grief over his loss but know that he lives on through the countless individuals that have been positively impacted by Mike.

“With sympathy,

“Steve Wilks”

It was the perfect antidote as Thompson and her family mourn Mike’s death.

“It was fantastic,” Thompson said. “I know Mike is smiling above. He and our youngest son, Bubba, who is 22, have been following the Cardinals for quite some time. During the draft, Mike texted me, ‘We just got an awesome pick on a great quarterback (Josh Rosen).’ We were looking forward to the season.”

Thompson said the letter took her by surprise.

“I know how much of an impact Mike had made over the years he had coached,” Thompson said. “We’d be out in public, at a grocery store or a restaurant, and one of his old players would come up and say, ‘I’d like to introduce my fiance.’

“Then, for a coach who just came here to the team in Arizona, to read that and to take the time to send me that letter, it’s just awesome. It shows what a legacy Mike is leaving behind. That’s helped me a lot through this.”

