Arizona high school dropping football program just three years after winning state title

Glendale Joy Christian School has decided not to have football for the 2018 season, coach and Athletic Director Patrick Blakesley said this week.

Three years ago, Joy Christian went 13-0 and captured the Div. V state championship, beating Benson 27-7.

But after Brian Cole left as head coach at the end of the 2015-16 academic year, many of those football families left the school.

“We have a lot of families leaving,” Blakesley wrote in an e-mail. “It was a tough decision.”

Since Cole left, Joy Christian, under two different coaches, went 0-8 in 2016, getting outscored 426-34, and 1-9 in 2017, outscored 475-86.

Cole, now the head coach at Phoenix Christian, was part of the big sports movement at the private school in 2011, leaving Phoenix North Canyon, which he led to an unbeaten state championship season at the 5A level.

Joy Christian went 53-6 and won two state titles (first in the 1A, 8-man level) and played in three state finals in Cole’s five-year tenure. Cole told azcentral sports in 2016 that he left after a change in leadership, because he didn’t agree with the school’s new athletics vision.

