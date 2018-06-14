Arizona high school football coach helping border kids realize a dream

Jeff Scurran has been all over the world, some of the nicest places in the world, to sight see and in some instances share his football knowledge.

But six weeks ago, Scurran got involved in a charity that directed him to Agua Prieta, a Mexican border town near Douglas.

There, his heart opened as he watched 5- and 6-year-old boys run around a dirt road surrounded by old tires. They had no uniforms, no cleats, no supplies.

The team shocked the area by winning a regional soccer championship. They are now representing Sonora to play in early August in Mexico City for a national title.

“Usually, the wealthy teams go,” said Scurran, a legendary football coach in Southern Arizona who has led Tucson Catalina Foothills’ program the past five years. “These are 5- and 6-year-old kids coached by a few dads and organized by a few moms.

“Half of them don’t have the right equipment. They play on dirt roads. I went down there and I fell in love with these children.”

With help from Max Schug, who played quarterback for Scurran at Pima Community College, Scurran got the kids new uniforms. Garrett Abeyta, a strong safety for Scurran in the 1980s at Oro Valley Canyon del Oro, also contributed with equipment.

Read the rest of the story in The Arizona Republic