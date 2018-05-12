Arizona high school golfer with Down syndrome signs college letter of intent

Amy Bockerstette, who has inspired the golf community with her ability to reach the state high school tournament the last two years, never letting Down syndrome limit her dreams, will continue what she loves.

On Friday morning, in a ceremony at the Phoenix Sandra Day O’Connor gym lobby, Bockerstette signed a golf letter of intent with Paradise Valley Community College.

She shared the moment with her parents, her golf coaches, teachers, administrators and teammates.

“I was fortunate to get a scholarship to Paradise Valley Community College and meet some new friends,” Bockerstette said. “It was great to continue to play golf.”

The scholarship came out of the blue last week, said Jenny Bockerstette, Amy’s mom.

Paul Roads, who has been Bockerstette’s main teacher in high school, recommended that she apply for college at the community college.

“We did that and she was admitted,” Jenny said.

Joe Bockerstette, Amy’s dad, took it a step further. He emailed the PVCC golf coach, asking if the was a way Amy could be involved with the team.

“We put together a resume for her and the coach saw a video,” Jenny said. “It was way more than we could have ever asked for or imagined.”

Jenny said the family was admittedly “floored” by the full-ride scholarship offer.

“Mr. Roads said, ‘You guys got to keep this going,’ ” Joe said. “Our thought was, ‘She’s done (with golf).’ He said, ‘You’ve got to talk to a community college. You’ve got to talk about playing golf still.’ “

“We contacted the coach and said, ‘Is there a role she could play?’ And he said, ‘I think a scholarship would be good.’ We said, ‘Really?’ He said, ‘She can play. Let’s get her on the team. We’ll make this work. This is community college. This is what we do.’ ”

Read the rest of the story in The Arizona Republic