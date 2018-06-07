Arizona lands commitment from 4-star Texas QB Grant Gunnell

Grant Gunnell attends a small school in Houston, but everyone agrees he has big talent. Now that talent is heading west.

Gunnell announced on Wednesday that he was committing to Arizona, where the former Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin is entering his first year as the head coach at Arizona. That’s a critical part of the reason why the St. Pius X star chose the Wildcats after previously being committed to Texas A&M.

The four-star passer is ranked No. 3 at his position nationally and is a top-15 recruit in the state of Texas.

He’s also a very dedicated young passer whose loyalty to Sumlin and new Arizona offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone. He proved that in the ultimate test Wednesday, committing to Arizona despite renewed interest from national powers like Oklahoma and Ohio State.

What that means for the future of Arizona remains to be seen. It can’t be a bad thing as the Texas talent in the Class of 2019 continues to spread across the country.