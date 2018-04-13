Ark. football coach resigns job one week after appointment, cites inability to commit

Just a week after being named as the head coach at Little Rock Central High School, Blake Pizan withdrew from consideration for the position, which, again, he had already been given. When asked for a reason, the coach offered up a high minded and elaborate explanation that boiled down to one thing: His heart wasn’t in it.

As reported by Little Rock ABC affiliate KATV, among other outlets, Pizan announced he would not be taking over at Little Rock Central on Wednesday afternoon, just a week after the school announced that he was its choice to lead the program. The head football coach position has been open since February when longtime coach Ellis “Scooter” Register resigned.

In the week since his appointment, Pizan had already made an appearance on at least one local podcast to discuss his goals for his new position.

AUDIO:Blake Pizan @coachpnlr came on Game On to talk about his new position as head football coach at Little Rock's Central High.#arpreps https://t.co/lXQVef5rw0 — Fox Sports Arkansas (@FSRArkansas) April 7, 2018

Here is the aforementioned statement in which Pizan said he couldn’t commit to the position, per KATV:

“This role is one that inspires, shapes and molds young men to higher heights and experiences that will last a lifetime,” the statement says. “To accomplish this task, one must be fully committed heart, soul, body and mind. My mind has not fallen in alignment. In its absence, I cannot fully commit to this job.”

Apparently Pizan will continue in his existing role as offensive coordinator at North Little Rock, which he has held since 2012. That includes the team’s impressive undefeated 2017 campaign, a 12-1 season in 2016 and Charging Wildcats playoff appearances in every season since Pizan arrived.

It’s unknown where the Little Rock Central coaching search will go from here. Suffice to say, they felt they would already be in good hands moving on to 2018 right now, before Pizan’s change of heart.