Arkansas baseball team investigated for hazing allegations

A high school baseball program in Arkansas is under investigation for alleged hazing practices, though no details or identities of those connected with a probe have been revealed.

As reported by the Benton Courier, among other sources, the Bauxite baseball team in Arkansas is currently the subject of two different investigations, one from the school district itself and another from the Arkansas State Police and Saline County Sheriff’s Office. A press release from the school indicated that student privacy laws keep it from releasing any other details about the ongoing investigation.

“The safety and well-being of our students is, and will continue to be, the primary concern of Bauxite Schools,” a press release from the Bauxite school district about the incident read. “We take all threats to student safety seriously and are taking immediate actions to ensure the safety of all student athletes.”

In an interesting twist, the team’s Monday game was canceled, though it is not clear whether that cancelation had anything to do with the ongoing investigation into hazing claims. Indeed, the team will return to scheduled action on Thursday, still led by coach Michael Mattox, according to the school’s athletic director.

Mattox previously told Little Rock ABC affiliate KATV that the investigation into the hazing incident began last week, confirming that the season would not be canceled as a result in the process.

There’s no known timetable for a resolution into the investigations. Bauxite’s regular season runs through April 23, with the postseason still very much in question; the Miners currently have a 7-10 record.