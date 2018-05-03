Arkansas football championship ring recovered, returned nearly 40 years later

The family of a late Arkansas football coach received a warm and comforting surprise when the long-lost state title ring that was their father’s was returned.

As reported by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the ring that was originally presented to Jonesboro High School Coach Don Riggs in 1979 was discovered in a 2010 Mercedes Benz that was recently sold to a new owner. The new owner of the vehicle researched the ring, reached out to Jonesboro officials and then duly returned the ring to Jonesboro.

From there, the return of the ring to its rightful descendants was a fait accompli, with Jonesboro making sure that it was performed with a requisite amount of fanfare. Riggs’ three daughters were presented with the ring in front of the school’s Don Riggs Hurricane Gymnasium (yes, it’s named after the former coach).

There was no comment about what Jones’ daughters plan to do with the ring, but it’s clear that it represents a vital and memorable memento of a coach whose work with teenagers was his life; Riggs spent some 50 years as a coach and athletic director at the school before eventually retiring and giving way to the people who now helped his family get his long list ring.