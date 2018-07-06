Arkansas lands 4-star DE commit Zach Williams from Little Rock Robinson

Arkansas is keeping one of its state’s most prominent recruits home.

On Thursday, Zach Williams — a top 5 recruit in the state of Arkansas — committed to the Razorbacks. The 70 tackle, 11 sack 2017 performer is decided to join Arkansas a day after the 4th of July, instantly becoming a huge addition to Chad Morris’ Class of 2019.

Williams, of Little Rock’s Joe T. Robinson High, is the highest-rated recruit in Arkansas’ Class of 2019, and the second four-star commitment the Razorbacks have received so far.

According to Saturday Down South, Williams announced his commitment during an appearance on Arkansas radio program “Recruiting Thursday.” Williams becomes a second-generation Razorback with his commitment, joining his father, former Arkansas linebacker Rickey L. Williams.

“For him to see all his options and to want to stay home and play for the Razorbacks, that was huge for me,” the elder Williams told Recruiting Thursday.

“Everyone that knows me knows where I wanted (Zach) to go but I wanted him to go where he was most comfortable.”

In the process of his commitment, Williams not only set his family’s Arkansas legacy in stone, but also set up the program’s future under Morris.