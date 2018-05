Armando Bacot

School: Trinity Episcopal (Richmond, Va.)

Position: Forward

Height:6-9

Weight: 235

College: Undecided

Bacot is a matchup problem in the paint because of his wide-ranging offensive repertoire. He averaged 25 points and 11 rebounds per game for the Titans this season. Now he’s running with Team Takeover (Washington, D.C.) in the Nike EYBL.