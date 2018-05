Armando Bacot

School: Trinity Episcopal (Richmond, Va.)

Position: Forward

Height:6-9

Weight: 235

College: Undecided

Bacot is a matchup problem in the paint because of his wide-ranging offensive repertoire. He averaged 25 points and 11 rebounds per game for the Titans this season. Now he’s averaging 9.3 points and 5.6 rebounds with Team Takeover (Washington, D.C.) in the Nike EYBL.