USA Today Sports

Hoops star Armando Bacot transferring to IMG Academy

Photo: USA Basketball

Hoops star Armando Bacot transferring to IMG Academy

Chosen 25

Hoops star Armando Bacot transferring to IMG Academy

Armando Bacot will transfer from Trinity Episcopal (Richmond, Va.) to national basketball powerhouse IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) for his senior year, Bacot confirmed on Twitter late Sunday night.

Bacot, who is ranked No. 22 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2019, averaged 24.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game for the Titans last season.

Last month he helped the U18 national team win a gold at the FIBA Americas U18 Championships.

Bacot also anchors the paint for Team Takeover (Washington, D.C.), the No. 1 team in the Nike EYBL, which will participate in the Nike Peach Jam starting Wednesday.

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY

, , , , , Chosen 25

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2u60I4w
Hoops star Armando Bacot transferring to IMG Academy
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.